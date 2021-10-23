Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) will report $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is ($0.16). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PowerSchool.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWSC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America raised their price target on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PowerSchool stock. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 160,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,000. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.08% of PowerSchool as of its most recent SEC filing.

PWSC stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,403. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

