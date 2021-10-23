Beefy.Finance Price Reaches $1,218.90 on Major Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00106544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.53 or 0.00440647 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00015186 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00034666 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009511 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

