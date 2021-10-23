Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $875.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to announce sales of $875.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $855.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $885.60 million. Brinker International posted sales of $740.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAT stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 998,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.01. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

