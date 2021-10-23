Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will report sales of $25.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.60 million and the lowest is $24.40 million. Kura Sushi USA reported sales of $5.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 352.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year sales of $61.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $62.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $117.35 million, with estimates ranging from $115.90 million to $118.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kura Sushi USA.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.17. 21,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,508. The company has a market cap of $430.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.