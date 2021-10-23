EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVGO shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVgo stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,876. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58. EVgo has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a current ratio of 42.77.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

