NFT Index (NFTI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15,530.00

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. NFT Index has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $15,530.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for about $1,606.76 or 0.02631339 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00050236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.46 or 0.00204238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00102403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

