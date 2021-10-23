EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $1.91. EMCOR Group posted earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EMCOR Group.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on EME shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EME. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,815,000 after buying an additional 117,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,599,000 after purchasing an additional 217,107 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,754,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,077,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,391,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EME stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.13. 181,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $129.45. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.71 and its 200-day moving average is $120.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCOR Group (EME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.