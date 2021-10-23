Analysts Set Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) PT at $21.10

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Professional from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Professional in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Professional alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFHD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.56. 6,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,643. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $249.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.04. Professional has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $20.66.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 million. Professional had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 11.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Professional will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Professional by 50.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Professional by 47.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Professional in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Professional in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Professional by 32.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.