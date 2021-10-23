Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.73 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Oxen has a total market cap of $40.78 million and approximately $91,853.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,062.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,091.28 or 0.06700143 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.14 or 0.00319579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $623.81 or 0.01021584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00090685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.85 or 0.00435379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.05 or 0.00280118 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.17 or 0.00231182 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,742,006 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

