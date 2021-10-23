Megacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $290,921.07 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $290,921.07 and $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.14 or 0.00319579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000466 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,705,674 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

