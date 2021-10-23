Brokerages Anticipate Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 910%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

ENI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. ENI has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.724 per share. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -295.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 35.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in ENI during the first quarter worth about $1,187,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 5,470.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

