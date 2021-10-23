Phantasma (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.64 on Major Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001047 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $65.80 million and approximately $945,498.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,094.04 or 1.00051507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00058490 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.50 or 0.00641142 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001657 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,908,489 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

