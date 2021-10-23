$3.25 Billion in Sales Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to announce $3.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $3.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $12.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $13.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 18.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.00. 944,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.18 and a 200 day moving average of $126.06.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

