Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.96 Million

Analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will post sales of $55.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.42 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $39.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $207.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.91 million to $209.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $303.04 million, with estimates ranging from $259.05 million to $331.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%.

DSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diana Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $480.56 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.30. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 545.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 141,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 231.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 969,985 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

