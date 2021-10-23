Endor Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $28,797.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $28,797.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.65 or 0.00322046 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010135 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001239 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000963 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.60 or 0.00153290 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011274 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001372 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002225 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

