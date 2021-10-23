$114.28 Million in Sales Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce $114.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.10 million to $115.16 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $109.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $460.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $453.89 million to $466.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $503.27 million, with estimates ranging from $460.93 million to $535.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

NYSE:DOC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.67. 1,179,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 28,062 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.