Callisto Network (CLO) Price Reaches $0.0100

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $25.72 million and $225,070.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,091.86 or 0.06701089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00090618 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 78.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

