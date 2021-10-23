Brokerages Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2021

Brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.46. Douglas Emmett reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

DEI stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $33.69. 540,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,268. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.