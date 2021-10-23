Brokerages Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.46. Douglas Emmett reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

DEI stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $33.69. 540,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,268. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

