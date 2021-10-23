$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $136,006,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 700,660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after acquiring an additional 378,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $2.11 on Monday, hitting $156.89. 969,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.25. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.