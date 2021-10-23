Zacks: Analysts Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Brokerages expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to announce $1.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the highest is $1.97 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.21. The company had a trading volume of 532,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,673. Dover has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $176.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Dover by 1.6% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.7% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.7% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 113,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

