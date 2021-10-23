XMON Achieves Market Cap of $9.49 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One XMON coin can now be purchased for about $6,348.12 or 0.10396076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a market cap of $9.49 million and $170,820.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00070754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00105371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,148.21 or 1.00140172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.05 or 0.06658829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00021883 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

