Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $2.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $12.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $13.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

DKS stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.82. 1,110,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 269,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,904,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 over the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,186 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 88,332 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,855 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $77,890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $3,716,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

