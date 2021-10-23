Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crown ElectroKinetics.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRKN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 104,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,974. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRKN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

