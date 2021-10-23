KARMA Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $356.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 23rd. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $51.75 million and $356.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 81.3% against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005568 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00046848 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.