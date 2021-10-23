GoByte (GBX) Price Down 26.8% Over Last Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $380,873.08 and approximately $1,261.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

