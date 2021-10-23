Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will report sales of $26.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.60 million and the lowest is $26.20 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $103.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.40 million to $105.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $143.20 million, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $154.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DCBO shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.14. The company had a trading volume of 55,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,569. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -304.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.45. Docebo has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $92.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its position in Docebo by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after purchasing an additional 652,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Docebo by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,906,000 after purchasing an additional 92,971 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Docebo by 21.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 675,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 118,566 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter valued at $21,445,000. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Docebo during the second quarter valued at $16,272,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

