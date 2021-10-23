Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to post $8.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.32 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $8.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $34.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.78 billion to $34.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $36.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.92 billion to $37.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Dollar General by 15,492.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after buying an additional 149,350 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Dollar General by 16.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 13.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Dollar General by 7.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.31. 893,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,932. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.27 and its 200 day moving average is $217.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

