$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Apollo Investment posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth $126,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth $137,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth $141,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 15,990.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AINV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.