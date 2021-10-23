D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings per share of $3.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.64. D.R. Horton reported earnings per share of $2.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $16.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $88.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.30. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,825,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,924,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

