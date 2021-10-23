-$0.28 EPS Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.27). Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.20 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

NASDAQ AAOI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 432,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $203.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.80. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 609,060 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

