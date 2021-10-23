REPO Market Capitalization Tops $5.59 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One REPO coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, REPO has traded up 49.5% against the dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00070730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00073562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00105116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,243.64 or 1.00051114 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,082.32 or 0.06669109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021846 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

