Head-To-Head Review: FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) vs. Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of FB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of FB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

FB Financial has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. FB Financial pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unity Bancorp pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FB Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FB Financial and Unity Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FB Financial 1 0 5 0 2.67 Unity Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

FB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $40.60, indicating a potential downside of 13.19%. Given FB Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FB Financial is more favorable than Unity Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares FB Financial and Unity Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FB Financial 29.15% 14.27% 1.64% Unity Bancorp 31.38% 16.81% 1.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FB Financial and Unity Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FB Financial $616.50 million 3.59 $63.62 million $3.73 12.54 Unity Bancorp $91.86 million 2.93 $23.64 million $2.19 11.85

FB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FB Financial beats Unity Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees. The Mortgage segment originates from fees and gains on sales in the secondary market of mortgage loans that originate outside banking footprint or through internet delivery channels and from servicing. The company was founded by James W. Ayers in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, NJ.

