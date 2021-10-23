$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to post $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $0.49. Teck Resources reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 488.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $6.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Teck Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 350.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,832,000 after purchasing an additional 723,088 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $211,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Teck Resources by 99.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 285,026 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 1,259.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 451,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 418,519 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,032,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,490. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Teck Resources has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $29.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.