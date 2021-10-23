Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $36,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after buying an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 471,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $218,423,000 after buying an additional 54,941 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone cut Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.93.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $515.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $491.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.37. The company has a market cap of $212.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.42 and a 1 year high of $521.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

