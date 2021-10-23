Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.26 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.280-$5.280 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.35.

INTC stock traded down $6.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. 109,803,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,871,873. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $200.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

