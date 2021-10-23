OKCash Reaches Market Cap of $2.09 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. OKCash has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $515,122.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,384.68 or 1.00088526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00058873 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00051194 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.03 or 0.00660402 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001650 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004380 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,506,163 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

