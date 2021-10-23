Sport and Leisure (SNL) Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Sport and Leisure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sport and Leisure has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sport and Leisure has a total market cap of $138.80 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 87.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.94 or 0.00127084 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000435 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sport and Leisure Profile

SNL is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. The official website for Sport and Leisure is www.snltoken.io . Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Buying and Selling Sport and Leisure

