Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $561.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report $561.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $550.00 million and the highest is $570.49 million. Five Below posted sales of $476.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

FIVE traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $192.74. 367,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,156. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.80 and its 200-day moving average is $193.81. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below has a 12 month low of $130.59 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Five Below by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 12.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 27.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 320,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,668,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

