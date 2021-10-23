Zacks: Analysts Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $532.69 Million

Analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce sales of $532.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $525.00 million and the highest is $540.07 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $444.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

NYSE ACCO traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.92. 629,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,941. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 872.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.