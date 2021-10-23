DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.59 Million

Brokerages predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will post $29.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.42 million and the highest is $29.75 million. DHI Group reported sales of $33.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $114.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.55 million to $115.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $126.02 million, with estimates ranging from $125.93 million to $126.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHX. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of DHX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.05. 88,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DHI Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 153,703 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DHI Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

