Zacks: Brokerages Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.09 Million

Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to announce $43.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.09 million to $44.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $42.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $169.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.21 million to $170.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $175.03 million, with estimates ranging from $173.83 million to $176.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.25 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 103,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,447. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $826.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 60,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

