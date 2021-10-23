Analysts Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $671.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to post sales of $671.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $648.20 million and the highest is $689.80 million. ITT posted sales of $591.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

ITT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ITT by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,684 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in ITT by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 384,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,949,000 after acquiring an additional 204,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,883,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ITT by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 162,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in ITT by 28,068.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 133,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 133,325 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.29. 173,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,836. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.17. ITT has a twelve month low of $59.23 and a twelve month high of $101.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

