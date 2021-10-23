Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5,779.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $515.41 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.42 and a 12-month high of $521.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $491.80 and a 200-day moving average of $476.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Truist boosted their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.93.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

