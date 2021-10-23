Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,077 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $48,692,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.35.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

