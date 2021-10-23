NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,258,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,121,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,323,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543,707. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.33. The firm has a market cap of $258.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,421 shares of company stock worth $28,557,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

