Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,437 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 27.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $131.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.05 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

