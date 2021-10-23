Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.18 Million

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report $113.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.16 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $107.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $460.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.35 million to $476.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $471.89 million, with estimates ranging from $462.34 million to $488.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,328 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,399,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after acquiring an additional 900,776 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after acquiring an additional 597,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 681.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 488,833 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RPAI remained flat at $$13.15 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.11 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.