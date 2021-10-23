Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report $113.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.16 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $107.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $460.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.35 million to $476.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $471.89 million, with estimates ranging from $462.34 million to $488.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,328 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,399,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after acquiring an additional 900,776 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after acquiring an additional 597,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 681.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 488,833 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RPAI remained flat at $$13.15 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.11 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

