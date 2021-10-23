Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

FOUR stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $76.90. 704,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,198. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.98. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.28 and a beta of 2.35.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,215.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,651,000 after acquiring an additional 77,614 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 254.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

