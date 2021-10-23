Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.86.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
FOUR stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $76.90. 704,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,198. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.98. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.28 and a beta of 2.35.
In other news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,215.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,651,000 after acquiring an additional 77,614 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 254.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.
About Shift4 Payments
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
