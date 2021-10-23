U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.19 Million

Analysts predict that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) will report $15.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.20 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full year sales of $59.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.04 million to $59.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $62.18 million, with estimates ranging from $60.60 million to $63.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Century Bank.

Get U.S. Century Bank alerts:

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter.

USCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of USCB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,265. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35. U.S. Century Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Century Bank (USCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.