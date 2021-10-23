USDX One Day Volume Hits $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003959 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007540 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

